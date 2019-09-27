Play

Palka went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Thursday's 8-0 win over Cleveland.

Palka swatted his first home runs of the season in the win. It's been a frustrating year for the outfielder, who began the season as the starting right fielder but was sent down to the minors after going 1-for-35 out of the gate. He's experiencing some measure of success over the last week, going 7-for-16 (.438) over his last five games, including two consecutive games with multiple hits. With Leury Garcia (shoulder) and Eloy Jimenez (illness) sidelined, Palka and his power bat could see action in the final three games over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories