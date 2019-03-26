White Sox's Daniel Palka: Swats first spring homer
Palka started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The White Sox have a few moving pieces before they settle on a starting outfield. John Jay (hip/back) was out of the lineup, giving Palka a starting opportunity and a chance to hit his first home run of the spring. Management is expected to set its Opening Day roster after Tuesday's exhibition game and has to make some decisions. In addition to Jay's injury, the White Sox will decide if Eloy Jimenez opens in Chicago and on a starter in center field (Leury Garcia or Adam Engel). If the Jay injury lingers or manager Rick Renteria can't trust him to be an everyday player, then Palka has a path to playing time.
