Palka went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.

Palka's blast didn't mean much for the White Sox, coming in the ninth inning when they were down by eight runs, but it was his fourth homer of the week. Five of the rookie's last six hits have left the yard. There's been a problem finding him consistent playing time, which is partly due to his defense, but he could steal plate appearances as the designated hitter from Matt Davidson.

