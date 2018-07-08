Palka is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

With lefty Dallas Keuchel on the hill for Houston, Palka will hit the bench after six consecutive starts at either corner-outfield spot. Palka provided four home runs over that stretch and should continue to see at least semi-regular at-bats heading into the All-Star break, with Matt Davidson or Leury Garcia most at risk of ceding starts to the budding slugger.