White Sox's Daniel Palka: Two hits in Tuesday's win
Palka went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.
Palka made his 17th start for the White Sox, 12 of them in right field where he's been helping to fill in for the injured Avisail Garcia (hamstring). With recent news that Garcia had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection and is targeting a late-June return, the lefty-hitting Palka should be afforded many opportunities over the next month, particularly against right-handed starters.
