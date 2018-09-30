White Sox's Daniel Palka: Will train for first base in offseason
Palka will work out at first base during the offseason, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Palka, who has played both corner outfield spots and DH this season, has played first base in the Diamondbacks and Twins minor-league systems and taken grounders in practice for the White Sox. Manager Rick Renteria is pleased with Palka's power but understands his outfield defense will limit the manager's flexibility. Palka could be the primary DH next season, and by expanding his position versatility, Renteria can get his bat in the lineup at first base or the outfield when he uses the DH spot to spell a position regular.
