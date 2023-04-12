Ponce de Leon signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the White Sox, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ponce de Leon went unsigned all winter after struggling to a 6.52 ERA in 116 innings (26 starts) last season between the Triple-A affiliates of the Mariners, Nationals and Tigers. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021 with the Cardinals.

