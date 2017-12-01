Farquhar reached a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the White Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration.

Farquhar will return to Chicago after joining the club in late July, following his release from Tampa Bay. Throughout the course of the 2017 season with both clubs, he recorded a 4.20 ERA and 45:28 K:BB in 49.1 innings of relief work. He will likely settle back into a high-leverage role within the White Sox's bullpen for the upcoming campaign.