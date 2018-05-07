White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Discharged from hospital
Farquhar (head) was discharged from the hospital Monday and is resting at home with his family.
Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm in the dugout during a game in mid-April. His neurosurgeon expects him to be able to pitch again in the future, but he's been officially ruled out for the remainder of the season in order to allow him to fully recover.
