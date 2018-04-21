White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Heads to hospital
Farquhar fainted in the dugout during Friday's game against the Astros and was taken to the hospital, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.
Farquhar completed the sixth inning -- throwing 15 pitches -- and then passed out after returning to the White Sox's dugout. The 31-year-old was conscious prior to being taken to the hospital for further evaluation, and the severity of the issue remains unclear.
