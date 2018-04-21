Farquhar fainted in the dugout during Friday's game against the Astros and was taken to the hospital, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.

Farquhar completed the sixth inning -- throwing 15 pitches -- and then passed out after returning to the White Sox's dugout. The 31-year-old was conscious prior to being taken to the hospital for further evaluation, and the severity of the issue remains unclear.

