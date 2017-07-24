White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Inks deal with South Siders
Farquhar signed a contract with the White Sox on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Just four days after being released by the Rays, Farquhar has already found a new home. The right-hander struggled with command this season, but his strikeout ability could help him land a job in the big-league bullpen. For now, though, he'll act as an organizational depth piece at Triple-A Charlotte.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Inks deal with White Sox•
-
Danny Farquhar: Released by Rays•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: DFA'd following Wednesday's game•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Unravels in Friday loss•
-
Rays' Danny Farquhar: Logs seventh hold of season Friday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...