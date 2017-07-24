Farquhar signed a contract with the White Sox on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Just four days after being released by the Rays, Farquhar has already found a new home. The right-hander struggled with command this season, but his strikeout ability could help him land a job in the big-league bullpen. For now, though, he'll act as an organizational depth piece at Triple-A Charlotte.