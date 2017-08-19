Farquhar will join the White Sox prior to Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Farquhar was called up to the big-league club just a month after being released by Tampa Bay, following 37 appearances with the club in 2017. During those outings, he posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 35 innings of relief, and will provide more depth out of the bullpen for Chicago moving forward. In a corresponding move, the team placed Reynaldo Lopez on the 10-day DL with a strained back.