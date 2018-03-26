Farquhar has earned a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Upon joining the White Sox last August, Farquhar became one of the more trusted relievers in a green bullpen, finishing with a 4.40 ERA (3.65 FIP) and four holds across 14.1 innings with the South Siders. With Nate Jones back to full health to begin the season and the White Sox adding Joakim Soria and Luis Avilan to their relief corps over the winter, Farquhar will move down a few rungs in the pecking order and may have to settle for more work in the middle innings in 2018.