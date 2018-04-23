White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Transferred to 60-day DL
Farquhar (head) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Farquhar remains hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage Friday. He underwent complicated surgery Saturday and will be closely monitored for at least the next three weeks. He was removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Chris Beck.
