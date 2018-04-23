White Sox's Danny Farquhar: Will remain hospitalized three weeks
White Sox vice president Ken Williams said that Farquhar (head) underwent a complicated surgery Saturday to relieve swelling around his brain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. Farquhar is in critical, but stable condition and will remain hospitalized for at least the next three weeks so he can be closely monitored by neurosurgeons.
Farquhar was rushed to the hospital shortly after collapsing in the dugout following his appearance in Friday's loss to the Astros. It was later revealed that he suffered a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm, which necessitated a medical procedure. At the request of Farquhar's family, the White Sox have declined to release information regarding the pitcher's treatment, so it's not guaranteed that he'll be discharged from the hospital when the three-week evaluation period ends. Ensuring Farquhar can enjoy a healthy, normal life going forward will be the White Sox's top priority rather than rushing him back on the mound.
