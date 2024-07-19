Mendick cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Mendick was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear the way for Nick Senzel to join the active roster. After going unclaimed, Mendick will join the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate. He logged 141 plate appearances with the White Sox and posted a .561 OPS, three homers and six stolen bases.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Gets bumped off 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Goes deep in loss•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Heading back to bench•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Serving in utility role•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Should have regular role•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Pops pinch-hit homer•