Mendick cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Mendick was designated for assignment Wednesday to clear the way for Nick Senzel to join the active roster. After going unclaimed, Mendick will join the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate. He logged 141 plate appearances with the White Sox and posted a .561 OPS, three homers and six stolen bases.