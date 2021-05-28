Mendick started at shortstop in place of Tim Anderson (thumb) and went 1-for-4 in a 5-1 win over the Orioles.
Anderson was out of the lineup for a second consecutive day, but manager Tony La Russa expects him back Friday. Mendick filled in for Anderson both days, going 2-for-8 from the nine hole.
