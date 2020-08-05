Mendick replaced the injured Nick Madrigal (shoulder) in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers. He went 0-for-3 with a run scored.

Mendick entered the game after Madrigal injured his shoulder on a slide into third base. The White Sox have been hit with several injuries, including shortstop Tim Anderson (groin). Leury Garcia, who opened the season as the starting second baseman, moved to shortstop. That leaves Mendick as the most likely fill-in at second base while Madrigal heals. Mendick has a middling track record as a hitter in the minors.