Mendick replaced the injured Nick Madrigal (shoulder) in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers. He went 0-for-3 with a run scored.
Mendick entered the game after Madrigal injured his shoulder on a slide into third base. The White Sox have been hit with several injuries, including shortstop Tim Anderson (groin). Leury Garcia, who opened the season as the starting second baseman, moved to shortstop. That leaves Mendick as the most likely fill-in at second base while Madrigal heals. Mendick has a middling track record as a hitter in the minors.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Makes first appearance•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Likely UT in 2020•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Starts for Sanchez•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Smashes first career homer•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Makes hot corner start•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Contract purchased by White Sox•