The White Sox selected Mendick's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Mendick had been swinging a hot bat with Charlotte, having homered in five straight games. It's a power surge that's sure to slow in the majors given that the 30-year-old has slugged just 11 career home runs over 184 contests at the big-league level, but Mendick nonetheless will probably be in line to see regular action in the infield for Chicago in the short term. He'll start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's series opener in Minnesota.