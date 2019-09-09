Mendick went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in a 5-1 victory against the Angels on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has a hit in each of his three starts, and now he has his first career MLB homer. Mendick is 5-for-14 with one extra-base hit, one RBI and three runs across five games to begin his major league career.

