Mendick isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Mendick drew 12 consecutive starts for the White Sox, but he'll get a breather in Wednesday's series finale. He went just 1-for-14 with a run, two walks and five strikeouts across his last five appearances. Leury Garcia will take over at second base and bat seventh.
