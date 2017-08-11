Holmberg was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Holmberg, who has been with the White Sox since May, has been an oft-used reliever since being bumped out of the starting rotation, posting a 5.45 ERA over his last 18 appearances. Nonetheless, he serves as the roster casualty with Reynaldo Lopez being recalled ahead of his major-league debut Friday. Holmberg will return to Triple-A for now, where he posted a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 innings earlier this season before being brought up.