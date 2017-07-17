White Sox's David Robertson: Scouted by Red Sox, Yankees

Robertson, who threw a scoreless inning in a non-save situation Sunday, had scouts from the Red Sox and Yankees on hand watching him pitch, Toni Ginnetti of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The rumors of Robertson being traded to the Nationals were popular during the first half of the season, but Washington made its long speculated move to acquire bullpen help elsewhere Sunday. Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle were sent from Oakland to Washington, presumably to address the team's closer problems. Other clubs are interested in Robertson, but the Nationals are (or were) in need of a closer, while the Red Sox and Yankees are looking at him as a setup man. The obvious implication of Sunday's development is that Robertson's value will be reduced if he's not closing games, and the potential haul he could get in fantasy circles will be diminished.