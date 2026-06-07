White Sox's David Sandlin: Bulk-relief role awaits Sunday

Sandlin is expected to work as a bulk reliever in Sunday's game in Philadelphia while left-hander Tyler Gilbert serves as the White Sox's opening pitcher, Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Since the top half of the Philadelphia lineup typically features three high-caliber left-handed hitters in Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh, the White Sox will go with a lefty as their opener for the second straight day. Gilbert will likely cover the first inning or two for the White Sox before Sandlin takes over for what will be his first appearance out of the bullpen. After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on May 26, Sandlin started in his first two big-league games and went 1-1 with an 8.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB across 10 innings.