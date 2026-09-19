Sandlin did not factor into the decision in Friday's 11-8 loss to the Tigers, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings.

Sandlin was spotted an early lead but was unable to record an out in a three-run fifth inning. The 25-year-old threw 48 of 74 pitches for strikes with nine whiffs in just his second start since the All-Star break. He owns a bloated 6.29 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 34.1 major-league innings this season and lines up to make one more start on the road against Kansas City next week.