Sandlin (2-2) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and no walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Sandlin got off to an excellent start Sunday, as he held St. Louis to just one hit through his first five scoreless innings. However, he'd depart after giving up a pair of one-out singles in the sixth before the White Sox bullpen coughed up three unearned runs, following a Colson Montgomery error. Despite the disappointing finish, it was an encouraging outing overall for Sandlin, who gave up six runs in 5.1 innings in his last major-league start on Aug. 7. Overall, Sandlin sports a 5.64 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB across 30.1 innings with Chicago this season.