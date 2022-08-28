Martin (2-4) took the loss to Arizona on Saturday, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits while striking out two and walking four over three innings.

Martin struggled through three innings Saturday, allowing four earned runs and four walks. He did not allow a home run in the contest, but walked Carson Kelly with the bases loaded. The righty also struggled with efficiency, tossing 35 of 63 pitches for strikes across three frames. Martin has completed six innings once out of five games started this season, limiting his potential for quality starts. His ERA now sits at 4.85.