Martin (elbow) began a rehab assignment with the White Sox' Arizona Complex League affiliate on June 14, allowing one run with a 5:1 K:BB over two innings.
Martin had Tommy John surgery last May and is currently on the 60-day injured list at Triple-A Charlotte. He will eventually move up to Charlotte once the White Sox decide he's ready and should be an option to join the major-league club at some point after the All-Star break.
