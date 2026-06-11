White Sox's Davis Martin: Blanks Atlanta for ninth win

Martin (9-2) earned the win Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out six over six scoreless innings.

Martin continued his breakout campaign with another dominant performance, recording his third outing of at least six innings without allowing a run this season. The right-hander had to navigate several early threats, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second inning before stranding runners on the corners in the third. Martin has now allowed one run or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts and joins Aaron Ashby and Gavin Williams atop the MLB wins leaderboard with nine. He now owns a 2.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 79:17 K:BB across 78.1 innings and is scheduled to face the Yankees on the road in his next outing.