Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 27th man during Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

Martin served as the 27th man for a doubleheader last week in which he took on a starting role, but he'll be available as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen during Saturday's twin bill. The right-hander has posted a 4.67 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 27 innings over six appearances (three starts) in the majors this year.