Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Martin was sent down by the White Sox in early September, but he'll rejoin the big-league club after Michael Kopech (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Martin has made 10 appearances (five starts) for the White Sox this year and has posted a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 44 innings. Kopech was slated to start Sunday against the Tigers, and it's not yet clear whether Martin will immediately take his place in the rotation since he tossed an inning at Charlotte on Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Effective as bulk reliever•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Won't start Friday, may still pitch•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Nabs another start•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Allows four earned runs in loss•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Recalled prior to start•