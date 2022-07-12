Martin was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Martin will operate as the team's 27th man Tuesday, drawing his third major-league start this season. The 25-year-old has produced a 4.29 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 21 innings across five appearances with the White Sox. Martin will likely be returned to Triple-A following Tuesday's contests.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Expected to draw start next week•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Brought back from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Strikes out six•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Pitching behind opener•