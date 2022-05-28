General manager Rick Hahn said Saturday that Martin could join the White Sox's rotation after Dallas Keuchel was designated for assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander made his major-league debut against the Royals on May 17, and he allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in five innings to take the loss. Although he was sent down following the start, both Martin and Vince Velasquez are in the mix to take Keuchel's spot in the White Sox's rotation. Even if Martin joins the major-league rotation next week, he'll likely return to the minors or take on a bullpen role once Lance Lynn (knee) is cleared to return.