Martin (1-3) was charged with the loss in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Cleveland after giving up four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over six innings. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the twin bill.

The right-hander served as the 27th man for the doubleheader and kept the White Sox within striking distance during the matinee, but he received minimal offensive support. Martin has a 4.67 ERA across 27 big-league innings this year and should remain in the mix as a potential spot starter later in the season.