Martin (5-9) came away with the win against the Twins on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striknig out six across five innings.

Martin yielded at least two base runners in two of the five frames he pitched, but he was able to limit the damage to two solo home runs from Kody Clemens and Matt Wallner in the second and fourth innings, respectively. Saturday marked just the fourth time Martin has recorded at least six strikeouts this season, and he has yielded three earned runs or less in five of six starts since the All-Star break. He now sits at a 3.93 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 80:35 K:BB across 112.1 innings this season. Martin will look for win number six in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Yankees.