Martin allowed three hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out two over five scoreless innings, but he did not factor in the decision Friday versus the Twins.

Martin pitched well after a rough opening inning from Joe Kelly. This was the second time in 10 appearances (five starts) that Martin has kept runs off the board. The right-hander now has a 4.09 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30:15 K:BB through 44 innings while adding a 2-4 record. It's unclear how he'll be utilized in his next appearance, especially if Michael Kopech (knee) is ready to return when first eligible Sept. 7. If Martin stays on a typical starter's schedule, he'd line up for an appearance in Seattle next week, though it's no guarantee he'll remain in the majors that long.