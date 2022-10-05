Martin was removed from Wednesday's start against the Twins in the top of the second inning due to right biceps soreness/

Martin struggled mightily to begin Wednesday's matchup, giving up nine runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings prior to his departure. It's possible that his injury contributed to his struggles, although it's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his offseason program. The right-hander made 14 appearances (nine starts) in the majors this year and posted a 4.83 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 63.1 innings.