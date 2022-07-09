Martin is expected to start in one of the two games during Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Martin was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on June 22 and has posted a 2.84 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 12.2 innings over three minor-league appearances since then. The right-hander last pitched Wednesday, so he should be fully rested if he's ultimately called up to start during Tuesday's twin bill.
