Martin (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

Making his big-league debut, Martin kept Kansas City mostly in check over 91 pitches (64 strikes), but he got out-dueled by Brady Singer and had no margin for error. There doesn't appear to be any room for the 25-year-old in the Chicago rotation on a full-time basis with Johnny Cueto just added to the mix, but Martin has earned another callup the next time the White Sox need another arm.