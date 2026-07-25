White Sox's Davis Martin: Gives up four runs in no-decision

Martin didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Astros, allowing four runs on six hits across five innings. He struck out three and hit two batters.

Martin cruised through the first five innings Friday, but he left the game having allowed one run and with the bases loaded -- all three runners came to score on a Christian Walker three-run double later in the frame. Martin was one of the most surprising pitchers in the majors during the first three months of the regular season, but he's been trending in the wrong direction lately. Since giving up nine runs against the Yankees on June 16, Martin owns a 6.06 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 32.2 innings in his last seven starts. He'll aim to bounce back in his next start against the Yankees at home.