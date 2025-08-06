White Sox's Davis Martin: Handed ninth loss
Martin (3-9) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five-plus innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.
Martin yielded two homers and ran into more trouble during the sixth after allowing the first three batters of the inning to reach base. Tyler Gilbert couldn't clean up the mess, and Martin ended up back in the loss column after winning against the Phillies in his previous start. For the season, Martin has a passable 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 68:28 K:BB through 96.1 innings across 17 appearances (16 starts). He's projected for a home start versus the Guardians this weekend.
