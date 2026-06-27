White Sox's Davis Martin: Holds Royals scoreless Saturday

Martin did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Royals, allowing four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Martin kept the Royals off the board and fell two outs shy of a quality start, throwing 54 of 87 pitches for strikes with only seven whiffs. The 29-year-old has now rebounded from a nine-run blowup June 16 with two strong outings, allowing just one total earned run over 11.1 innings. He'll take a 3.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 90:24 K:BB across 93 frames this season into a road matchup with the Guardians next week.