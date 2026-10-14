White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Wednesday of Martin that it's "very clear that he was hindered and wasn't himself" due to a right calf injury, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com, Martin revealed late in the regular season that he battled calf discomfort "on and off" since April. It's difficult to determine how much the nagging calf issue affected Martin's performance, but he was a different pitcher the first two months of the season (2.00 ERA, 71:14 K:BB over 67.2 innings) than he was in the final four months (5.63 ERA, 51:32 K:BB in 78.1 frames). Martin was on the roster for both of Chicago's playoff series, but he made just one relief appearance, allowing two runs over one inning of work. The calf injury for Martin should heal with extended rest over the offseason.