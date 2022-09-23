Martin is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Tigers.
He'll be making his second straight turn through the rotation following his call-up from Triple-A Charlotte on Sept. 17. Martin proceeded to strike out five while allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk over six innings against this same Tigers team. The 25-year-old right-hander, who owns a 3.78 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 50 big-league innings this season, could make for an appealing streaming option in a rematch with the weak Tigers offense.
