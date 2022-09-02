Martin is slated to start Friday's game against the Twins in Chicago, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He'll be making his second straight turn through the rotation as a replacement for Michael Kopech (knee), who remains on the 15-day injured list. In his last outing Aug. 27 against the Diamondbacks, Martin was lit up for five runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks while recording two strikeouts in three innings. He'll take a 4.62 ERA and 1.31 WHIP into Friday's start, his sixth of the season with the White Sox.