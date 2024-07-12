Martin (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start for Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Martin underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2023 but has completed his lengthy rehab process and will join Charlotte's starting rotation. The 27-year-old started in nine of his 14 appearances with the White Sox last season and he's still on the team's 40-man roster, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him be recalled during the second half of 2024.
