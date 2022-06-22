Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Martin will return to Triple-A after being recalled June 14. He appeared in two games while in the big leagues, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings. The move was made in correspondence with Matt Foster's return from the bereavement list Wednesday. Martin will remain a top option for another call up moving forward.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Brought back from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Strikes out six•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Pitching behind opener•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Struggles early in second start•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Recalled, starting Friday•