Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Martin operated as the 27th man for the White Sox on Saturday, failing to pitch in either contest before being returned to Charlotte. He'll remain a top option for a potential call-up moving forward.
