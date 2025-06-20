White Sox's Davis Martin: Out with forearm strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Martin on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 17, due to a right forearm strain.
The right-hander was penciled in to start Friday against the Blue Jays, but he's instead landed on the IL due to a forearm injury. Martin will be eligible to be reinstated in early July, but it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Chicago has yet to announce a replacement starter for Friday's contest.
