Martin (3-5) allowed a run on six hits and a hit batter while striking out eight over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Padres on Friday.

Martin limited the damage to a Josh Bell RBI single in the second inning. This was the second time in three starts since returning to the majors that Martin allowed just one run, and his eight strikeouts marked a season high. The right-hander now has a 3.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB through 61.2 innings across 13 appearances (eight starts). He's tentatively projected for one more start, which would be against Minnesota next week.